There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Solera National Bancorp Inc serves as the holding company for Solera National Bank. It is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. It is a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals and individuals who are particularly responsive to the personalized service that Solera National Bank provides to its customers. The bank provides a personalized banking experience combined with a broad range of services, customized and tailored to fit the individual needs of its clients.

Solera National Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solera National Bancorp (SLRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solera National Bancorp (OTCPK: SLRK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Solera National Bancorp's (SLRK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solera National Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Solera National Bancorp (SLRK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Solera National Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Solera National Bancorp (SLRK)?

A

The stock price for Solera National Bancorp (OTCPK: SLRK) is $11.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:19:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solera National Bancorp (SLRK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solera National Bancorp.

Q

When is Solera National Bancorp (OTCPK:SLRK) reporting earnings?

A

Solera National Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Solera National Bancorp (SLRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solera National Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Solera National Bancorp (SLRK) operate in?

A

Solera National Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.