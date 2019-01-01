Solera National Bancorp Inc serves as the holding company for Solera National Bank. It is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. It is a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals and individuals who are particularly responsive to the personalized service that Solera National Bank provides to its customers. The bank provides a personalized banking experience combined with a broad range of services, customized and tailored to fit the individual needs of its clients.