Soitec SA is mainly engaged in the designing and manufacturing of semiconductor materials for the electronics industry. The company's business activity falls within a single primary reportable segment viz Electronics segment which produces and markets substrates and components used in the semiconductor industry. Its major business geographies are the United States, Europe, and Asia. Soitec products include engineered substrates, RF-SOI, Digital-SOI, Power-SOI, Photonics-SOI, Imager-SOI, and SOI wafers.