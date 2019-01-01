QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
83.5 - 135
Mkt Cap
5.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
40.94
Shares
70.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Soitec SA is mainly engaged in the designing and manufacturing of semiconductor materials for the electronics industry. The company's business activity falls within a single primary reportable segment viz Electronics segment which produces and markets substrates and components used in the semiconductor industry. Its major business geographies are the United States, Europe, and Asia. Soitec products include engineered substrates, RF-SOI, Digital-SOI, Power-SOI, Photonics-SOI, Imager-SOI, and SOI wafers.

Soitec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Soitec (SLOIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Soitec (OTCPK: SLOIY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Soitec's (SLOIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Soitec.

Q

What is the target price for Soitec (SLOIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Soitec

Q

Current Stock Price for Soitec (SLOIY)?

A

The stock price for Soitec (OTCPK: SLOIY) is $83.5 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:19:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Soitec (SLOIY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Soitec.

Q

When is Soitec (OTCPK:SLOIY) reporting earnings?

A

Soitec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Soitec (SLOIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Soitec.

Q

What sector and industry does Soitec (SLOIY) operate in?

A

Soitec is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.