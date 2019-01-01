QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: IT Services
Solutions 30 SE is engaged in the provision of support services for digital technologies. The company is engaged in computer and digital equipment installation, assistance and training services; installation and maintenance of meters and transmitter boxes and installation and setup of digital multimedia equipment services. Its activity is divided into key fields, such as IT-Telecom, Energy, Audiovisual, Point of services and Security. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from France.

Solutions 30 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solutions 30 (SLNTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solutions 30 (OTCPK: SLNTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Solutions 30's (SLNTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solutions 30.

Q

What is the target price for Solutions 30 (SLNTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Solutions 30

Q

Current Stock Price for Solutions 30 (SLNTY)?

A

The stock price for Solutions 30 (OTCPK: SLNTY) is $16.81 last updated Thu Jul 23 2020 14:33:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solutions 30 (SLNTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solutions 30.

Q

When is Solutions 30 (OTCPK:SLNTY) reporting earnings?

A

Solutions 30 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Solutions 30 (SLNTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solutions 30.

Q

What sector and industry does Solutions 30 (SLNTY) operate in?

A

Solutions 30 is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.