There is no Press for this Ticker
Damara Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The business activity of the group includes the exploration and development of mineral property in Namibia. It primarily explores for gold minerals. The company primarily holds an interest in the Princeton Property that comprises approximately 22 mineral claims covering approximately 8,955 hectares located approximately 35km south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Damara Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Damara Gold (SLMZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Damara Gold (OTCPK: SLMZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Damara Gold's (SLMZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Damara Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Damara Gold (SLMZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Damara Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Damara Gold (SLMZF)?

A

The stock price for Damara Gold (OTCPK: SLMZF) is $0.0569 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:47:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Damara Gold (SLMZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Damara Gold.

Q

When is Damara Gold (OTCPK:SLMZF) reporting earnings?

A

Damara Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Damara Gold (SLMZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Damara Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Damara Gold (SLMZF) operate in?

A

Damara Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.