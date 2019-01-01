SolGold PLC is an Australian-based company that engages in the exploration and discovery of minerals. The company focuses on copper and gold, as it believes there is high growth potential and increasing global demand for both metals. It has operations in Ecuador, the Solomon Islands, and Australia. Some of its projects include Alpala deposit; Blanca; Cisne Loja; Timbara; Hueca; Amarillo; Normanby; Rannes; Kuma and others.