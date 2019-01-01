QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
400K/37.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 0.51
Mkt Cap
817.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SolGold PLC is an Australian-based company that engages in the exploration and discovery of minerals. The company focuses on copper and gold, as it believes there is high growth potential and increasing global demand for both metals. It has operations in Ecuador, the Solomon Islands, and Australia. Some of its projects include Alpala deposit; Blanca; Cisne Loja; Timbara; Hueca; Amarillo; Normanby; Rannes; Kuma and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SolGold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SolGold (SLGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SolGold (OTCPK: SLGGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SolGold's (SLGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SolGold.

Q

What is the target price for SolGold (SLGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SolGold

Q

Current Stock Price for SolGold (SLGGF)?

A

The stock price for SolGold (OTCPK: SLGGF) is $0.3565 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:47:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SolGold (SLGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SolGold.

Q

When is SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) reporting earnings?

A

SolGold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SolGold (SLGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SolGold.

Q

What sector and industry does SolGold (SLGGF) operate in?

A

SolGold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.