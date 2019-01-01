QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
82.79
Shares
12.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Stella Chemifa Corp engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of high-purity chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: High-Purity Chemicals, Transportation, Medical, Cosmetics, Energy Management and Other. The High-Purity Chemicals unit deals with the production and sale of high-purity chemicals. Transportation services handle the transport, storage, and customs duties of chemicals. The Medical unit manages pharmaceutical research. Additionally, the firm is involved in the sale of cosmetics, dealing with network related equipment and software development, insurance agency, automobile maintenance, energy maintenance system, and Moonlight (phosphorescent products) businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stella Chemifa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stella Chemifa (SLAHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stella Chemifa (OTCPK: SLAHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stella Chemifa's (SLAHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stella Chemifa.

Q

What is the target price for Stella Chemifa (SLAHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stella Chemifa

Q

Current Stock Price for Stella Chemifa (SLAHF)?

A

The stock price for Stella Chemifa (OTCPK: SLAHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stella Chemifa (SLAHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stella Chemifa.

Q

When is Stella Chemifa (OTCPK:SLAHF) reporting earnings?

A

Stella Chemifa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stella Chemifa (SLAHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stella Chemifa.

Q

What sector and industry does Stella Chemifa (SLAHF) operate in?

A

Stella Chemifa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.