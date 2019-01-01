Stella Chemifa Corp engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of high-purity chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: High-Purity Chemicals, Transportation, Medical, Cosmetics, Energy Management and Other. The High-Purity Chemicals unit deals with the production and sale of high-purity chemicals. Transportation services handle the transport, storage, and customs duties of chemicals. The Medical unit manages pharmaceutical research. Additionally, the firm is involved in the sale of cosmetics, dealing with network related equipment and software development, insurance agency, automobile maintenance, energy maintenance system, and Moonlight (phosphorescent products) businesses.