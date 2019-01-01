QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.05/2.51%
52 Wk
1.97 - 2.57
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
122.81
Open
-
P/E
51.28
EPS
0
Shares
760.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SkyCity Entertainment operates a number of casino-hotel complexes across Australia and New Zealand. The flagship property is SkyCity Auckland, the holder and operator of an exclusive casino licence (expiring in 2048) in New Zealand's most populous city. The company also owns smaller casinos in Hamilton and Queenstown. In Australia, the company operates SkyCity Adelaide (exclusive licence expiring in 2035).

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SkyCity Enter Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SkyCity Enter Gr (SKYZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SkyCity Enter Gr (OTCPK: SKYZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SkyCity Enter Gr's (SKYZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SkyCity Enter Gr.

Q

What is the target price for SkyCity Enter Gr (SKYZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SkyCity Enter Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for SkyCity Enter Gr (SKYZF)?

A

The stock price for SkyCity Enter Gr (OTCPK: SKYZF) is $1.97 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 16:32:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SkyCity Enter Gr (SKYZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SkyCity Enter Gr.

Q

When is SkyCity Enter Gr (OTCPK:SKYZF) reporting earnings?

A

SkyCity Enter Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SkyCity Enter Gr (SKYZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SkyCity Enter Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does SkyCity Enter Gr (SKYZF) operate in?

A

SkyCity Enter Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.