Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.74/3.82%
52 Wk
19.5 - 29.85
Mkt Cap
8.9B
Payout Ratio
41.4
Open
-
P/E
11.59
EPS
3.86
Shares
455.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 7:30AM
SKF's history goes back to the first major patents in ball bearings: In 1907, SKF was the first to patent the self-aligning ball bearing, which is easily recognisable today. Along with Schaeffler, it is one of the top two global ball bearing suppliers, followed by Timken, NSK, NTN, and JTEK. Combined, these six companies supply about 60% of the world's ball bearings. The company is based in Sweden and has a global manufacturing footprint of 108 sites and 17,000 global distributor locations. The company operates under two segments: industrial, which has a fairly fragmented customer base, and automotive, which is the opposite, with a concentrated customer base that includes the likes of Tesla.

SKF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SKF (SKUFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SKF (OTCPK: SKUFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SKF's (SKUFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SKF.

Q

What is the target price for SKF (SKUFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SKF

Q

Current Stock Price for SKF (SKUFF)?

A

The stock price for SKF (OTCPK: SKUFF) is $19.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:30:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SKF (SKUFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SKF.

Q

When is SKF (OTCPK:SKUFF) reporting earnings?

A

SKF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SKF (SKUFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SKF.

Q

What sector and industry does SKF (SKUFF) operate in?

A

SKF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.