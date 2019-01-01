Skkynet Cloud Systems Inc is an industrial middleware vendor company. It provides connectivity and data acquisition to a wide variety of industrial and office hardware and software products. The company's Skkynet Connected Systems platform includes the SkkyHub service, DataHub, WebView, and Embedded Toolkit software. The platform enables real-time data connectivity for industrial, embedded, and financial systems. The company provides three types of cloud services: remotely hosted cloud systems and locally hosted cloud systems and the hybrid of the two. The business serves North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America globally.