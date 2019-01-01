QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Skkynet Cloud Systems Inc is an industrial middleware vendor company. It provides connectivity and data acquisition to a wide variety of industrial and office hardware and software products. The company's Skkynet Connected Systems platform includes the SkkyHub service, DataHub, WebView, and Embedded Toolkit software. The platform enables real-time data connectivity for industrial, embedded, and financial systems. The company provides three types of cloud services: remotely hosted cloud systems and locally hosted cloud systems and the hybrid of the two. The business serves North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America globally.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Skkynet Cloud Systems (SKKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCQB: SKKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Skkynet Cloud Systems's (SKKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Skkynet Cloud Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Skkynet Cloud Systems (SKKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Skkynet Cloud Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Skkynet Cloud Systems (SKKY)?

A

The stock price for Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCQB: SKKY) is $0.29195 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:40:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Skkynet Cloud Systems (SKKY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Skkynet Cloud Systems.

Q

When is Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCQB:SKKY) reporting earnings?

A

Skkynet Cloud Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Skkynet Cloud Systems (SKKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Skkynet Cloud Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Skkynet Cloud Systems (SKKY) operate in?

A

Skkynet Cloud Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.