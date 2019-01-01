QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Stakeholder Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company's project consists of the Ballarat gold project which is located in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory and the VMC Blue Quartzite Project located in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Stakeholder Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stakeholder Gold (SKHRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stakeholder Gold (OTCPK: SKHRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Stakeholder Gold's (SKHRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stakeholder Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Stakeholder Gold (SKHRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stakeholder Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Stakeholder Gold (SKHRF)?

A

The stock price for Stakeholder Gold (OTCPK: SKHRF) is $0.6 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:04:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stakeholder Gold (SKHRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stakeholder Gold.

Q

When is Stakeholder Gold (OTCPK:SKHRF) reporting earnings?

A

Stakeholder Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stakeholder Gold (SKHRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stakeholder Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Stakeholder Gold (SKHRF) operate in?

A

Stakeholder Gold is in the sector and industry.