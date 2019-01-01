Sonic Healthcare is a global pathology provider. It is the largest private operator in Australia, Germany, Switzerland and the U.K., the second largest in Belgium and New Zealand and the third largest in the U.S. In addition to pathology, which contributes roughly 85% of group revenue, Sonic is the second largest player in diagnostic imaging in Australia and the largest operator of medical centres in Australia. The company typically earns about 40% of group revenue in Australia and New Zealand, 25% in the U.S. and 35% in Europe.