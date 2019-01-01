QQQ
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc is a nanotechnology company that uses patented Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs) for imprinting, capturing, and releasing substances at the molecular level. Its current products are in the process of commercialization in gold mining, cannabis production, and health and security with rapid virus detection.

Sixth Wave Innovations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCQB: SIXWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sixth Wave Innovations's (SIXWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sixth Wave Innovations.

Q

What is the target price for Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sixth Wave Innovations

Q

Current Stock Price for Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF)?

A

The stock price for Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCQB: SIXWF) is $0.1149 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:15:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sixth Wave Innovations.

Q

When is Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCQB:SIXWF) reporting earnings?

A

Sixth Wave Innovations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sixth Wave Innovations.

Q

What sector and industry does Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF) operate in?

A

Sixth Wave Innovations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.