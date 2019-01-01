QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Southern ITS International Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Southern ITS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern ITS (SITS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern ITS (OTCPK: SITS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southern ITS's (SITS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southern ITS.

Q

What is the target price for Southern ITS (SITS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southern ITS

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern ITS (SITS)?

A

The stock price for Southern ITS (OTCPK: SITS) is $0.065 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:45:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern ITS (SITS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southern ITS.

Q

When is Southern ITS (OTCPK:SITS) reporting earnings?

A

Southern ITS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southern ITS (SITS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern ITS.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern ITS (SITS) operate in?

A

Southern ITS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.