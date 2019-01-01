QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.09 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
7K/55.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
9.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
111M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 9:00AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 8:30AM
Sitka Gold Corp is a junior gold, silver and copper explorer based in Canada, managed by a veteran team of industry professionals with a track record of past discoveries and shareholder success. The company has a portfolio of diverse mineral assets in proven jurisdictions with several properties that are being drill advanced. Sitka's projects include RC Gold and OGI in Yukon, Burro Creek Gold in Arizona, Alpha Gold in Nevada and Coppermine River in Nunavut.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sitka Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sitka Gold (SITKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sitka Gold (OTCQB: SITKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sitka Gold's (SITKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sitka Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Sitka Gold (SITKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sitka Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Sitka Gold (SITKF)?

A

The stock price for Sitka Gold (OTCQB: SITKF) is $0.0885 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:43:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sitka Gold (SITKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sitka Gold.

Q

When is Sitka Gold (OTCQB:SITKF) reporting earnings?

A

Sitka Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sitka Gold (SITKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sitka Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Sitka Gold (SITKF) operate in?

A

Sitka Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.