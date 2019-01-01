Sitka Gold Corp is a junior gold, silver and copper explorer based in Canada, managed by a veteran team of industry professionals with a track record of past discoveries and shareholder success. The company has a portfolio of diverse mineral assets in proven jurisdictions with several properties that are being drill advanced. Sitka's projects include RC Gold and OGI in Yukon, Burro Creek Gold in Arizona, Alpha Gold in Nevada and Coppermine River in Nunavut.