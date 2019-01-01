QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd is engaged in the real estate sector. Its business includes property development and property investment in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on mid- to high-end residential property development, investment and operation of urban property complexes and offices, property services, community O2O, senior living, medical care, shared offices, real estate funds, equity investments, asset management, and overseas investments. Most of its income is derived through its Property Development operations. The company also undertakes property investment.


Sino-Ocean Group Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sino-Ocean Group Holding (SIOLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sino-Ocean Group Holding (OTCPK: SIOLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sino-Ocean Group Holding's (SIOLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sino-Ocean Group Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Sino-Ocean Group Holding (SIOLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sino-Ocean Group Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Sino-Ocean Group Holding (SIOLY)?

A

The stock price for Sino-Ocean Group Holding (OTCPK: SIOLY) is $4.37 last updated Fri Aug 27 2021 14:37:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sino-Ocean Group Holding (SIOLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 27, 2012.

Q

When is Sino-Ocean Group Holding (OTCPK:SIOLY) reporting earnings?

A

Sino-Ocean Group Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sino-Ocean Group Holding (SIOLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sino-Ocean Group Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Sino-Ocean Group Holding (SIOLY) operate in?

A

Sino-Ocean Group Holding is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.