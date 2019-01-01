Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp supplies packing materials in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic pallets for aluminum cans. Its products are used in the areas of packaging, agriculture, automotive, transportation, paint and coating, construction, personal care and hygiene, electronics, pharmaceutical, energy and natural resources, plastics, and rubber and leather. The company serves the packaging industry and other industries serving end-users and distributors.