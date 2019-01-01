QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.42 - 1.5
Mkt Cap
50M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.59
EPS
0
Shares
73.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp supplies packing materials in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic pallets for aluminum cans. Its products are used in the areas of packaging, agriculture, automotive, transportation, paint and coating, construction, personal care and hygiene, electronics, pharmaceutical, energy and natural resources, plastics, and rubber and leather. The company serves the packaging industry and other industries serving end-users and distributors.

Sincerity Applied Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sincerity Applied (SINC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sincerity Applied (OTCPK: SINC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sincerity Applied's (SINC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sincerity Applied.

Q

What is the target price for Sincerity Applied (SINC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sincerity Applied

Q

Current Stock Price for Sincerity Applied (SINC)?

A

The stock price for Sincerity Applied (OTCPK: SINC) is $0.68 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:49:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sincerity Applied (SINC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sincerity Applied.

Q

When is Sincerity Applied (OTCPK:SINC) reporting earnings?

A

Sincerity Applied does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sincerity Applied (SINC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sincerity Applied.

Q

What sector and industry does Sincerity Applied (SINC) operate in?

A

Sincerity Applied is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.