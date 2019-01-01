QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.66 - 1.44
Mkt Cap
188.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
204.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Silex Systems Ltd is an Australian research and development company. The company focused on the development of the SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology as the next-generation technology for the global uranium enrichment industry. The company's operating segment includes Silex Systems; Silex USA, and Translucent. It generates maximum revenue from translucent segment.

Silex Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silex Systems (SILXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silex Systems (OTCQX: SILXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silex Systems's (SILXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silex Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Silex Systems (SILXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silex Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Silex Systems (SILXF)?

A

The stock price for Silex Systems (OTCQX: SILXF) is $0.9223 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:18:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silex Systems (SILXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silex Systems.

Q

When is Silex Systems (OTCQX:SILXF) reporting earnings?

A

Silex Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silex Systems (SILXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silex Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Silex Systems (SILXF) operate in?

A

Silex Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.