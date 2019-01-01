QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.6K
Div / Yield
0.02/4.86%
52 Wk
0.37 - 0.59
Mkt Cap
145.4M
Payout Ratio
12.66
Open
-
P/E
10.48
EPS
0
Shares
351.3M
Outstanding
Sarine Technologies Ltd is a company engaged in the development and manufacture of advanced evaluation, planning, processing, and grading systems. The company's products provide solutions for every stage of the rough diamond manufacturing process from geometrical modelling and internal inclusion mapping of the rough stone, through determining the derivable polished gems, based on true dollar value. Sarine has operations in India, Africa, Europe, North America, Israel, the other countries, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from India.

Sarine Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sarine Technologies (SILLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sarine Technologies (OTCPK: SILLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sarine Technologies's (SILLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sarine Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Sarine Technologies (SILLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sarine Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Sarine Technologies (SILLF)?

A

The stock price for Sarine Technologies (OTCPK: SILLF) is $0.4139 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 19:29:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sarine Technologies (SILLF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 7, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 23, 2015.

Q

When is Sarine Technologies (OTCPK:SILLF) reporting earnings?

A

Sarine Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sarine Technologies (SILLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sarine Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Sarine Technologies (SILLF) operate in?

A

Sarine Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.