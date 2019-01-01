Sarine Technologies Ltd is a company engaged in the development and manufacture of advanced evaluation, planning, processing, and grading systems. The company's products provide solutions for every stage of the rough diamond manufacturing process from geometrical modelling and internal inclusion mapping of the rough stone, through determining the derivable polished gems, based on true dollar value. Sarine has operations in India, Africa, Europe, North America, Israel, the other countries, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from India.