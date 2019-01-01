QQQ
D'Ieteren Group imports and distributes vehicles belonging to the Volkswagen brand pool (D'Ieteren Auto) and provides car glass repair and replacement solutions (Belron). D'Ieteren Auto also sells used vehicles, provides spare parts and accessories, offers car financing and long-term rental services, and distributes motorcycle and scooter products. D'Ieteren Auto's operations are focused in Belgium. Belron provides car glass repair solutions under different brands, including Carglass, Safelite AutoGlass, and Autoglass in Europe. Customers of The D'Ieteren group generate approximately half its revenue from D'Ieteren Auto and the other half from Belron.

D'Ieteren Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy D'Ieteren (SIEVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of D'Ieteren (OTCPK: SIEVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are D'Ieteren's (SIEVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for D'Ieteren.

Q

What is the target price for D'Ieteren (SIEVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for D'Ieteren

Q

Current Stock Price for D'Ieteren (SIEVF)?

A

The stock price for D'Ieteren (OTCPK: SIEVF) is $170.15 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 19:31:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does D'Ieteren (SIEVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for D'Ieteren.

Q

When is D'Ieteren (OTCPK:SIEVF) reporting earnings?

A

D'Ieteren does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is D'Ieteren (SIEVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for D'Ieteren.

Q

What sector and industry does D'Ieteren (SIEVF) operate in?

A

D'Ieteren is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.