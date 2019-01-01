QQQ
Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co Ltd is engaged in publishing of books, periodicals and audio-visual products and distribution of textbooks and supplementary materials. It operates its activity in China through two operating segments; publishing segment which includes publishing of books, periodicals and audiovisual products and Distribution segment which comprises of distribution of textbooks and supplementary materials. The group generates a majority of its revenue from the Distribution segment. It is also engaged in providing advertising services and sales of artwork.

Xinhua Winshare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xinhua Winshare (SHXWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xinhua Winshare (OTCPK: SHXWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Xinhua Winshare's (SHXWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xinhua Winshare.

Q

What is the target price for Xinhua Winshare (SHXWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xinhua Winshare

Q

Current Stock Price for Xinhua Winshare (SHXWF)?

A

The stock price for Xinhua Winshare (OTCPK: SHXWF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xinhua Winshare (SHXWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xinhua Winshare.

Q

When is Xinhua Winshare (OTCPK:SHXWF) reporting earnings?

A

Xinhua Winshare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xinhua Winshare (SHXWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xinhua Winshare.

Q

What sector and industry does Xinhua Winshare (SHXWF) operate in?

A

Xinhua Winshare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.