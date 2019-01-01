Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co Ltd is engaged in publishing of books, periodicals and audio-visual products and distribution of textbooks and supplementary materials. It operates its activity in China through two operating segments; publishing segment which includes publishing of books, periodicals and audiovisual products and Distribution segment which comprises of distribution of textbooks and supplementary materials. The group generates a majority of its revenue from the Distribution segment. It is also engaged in providing advertising services and sales of artwork.