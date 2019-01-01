ñol

Starcore Intl Mines
(OTCQB:SHVLF)
$0.1851
At close: Aug 18
Day High/Low- - -52 Week High/Low- - 0.24Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding44.5M / 55.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 21.9KMkt Cap10.3MP/E4.8550d Avg. Price0.09
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS0.05Total Float-

Starcore Intl Mines Stock (OTC:SHVLF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Starcore Intl Mines

No Data

Starcore Intl Mines Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Starcore Intl Mines (SHVLF)?
A

There is no price target for Starcore Intl Mines

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Starcore Intl Mines (SHVLF)?
A

There is no analyst for Starcore Intl Mines

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Starcore Intl Mines (SHVLF)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Starcore Intl Mines

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Starcore Intl Mines (SHVLF) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Starcore Intl Mines

