QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
9.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
25.42
EPS
-0.01
Shares
49.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Starcore International Mines Ltd is into the business of exploration, development, and production of minerals. It has got products in various stages The San Martin being the primary source of operating cash flows. In Mexico, the business holds an interest in the silver and gold processing plant. Some of its projects include San Martin, El Creston, and Toiyabe among others. The majority of the organization's revenue comes from Bernal, Mexico.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Starcore Intl Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Starcore Intl Mines (SHVLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Starcore Intl Mines (OTCQB: SHVLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Starcore Intl Mines's (SHVLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Starcore Intl Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Starcore Intl Mines (SHVLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Starcore Intl Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Starcore Intl Mines (SHVLF)?

A

The stock price for Starcore Intl Mines (OTCQB: SHVLF) is $0.1924 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:35:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Starcore Intl Mines (SHVLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Starcore Intl Mines.

Q

When is Starcore Intl Mines (OTCQB:SHVLF) reporting earnings?

A

Starcore Intl Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Starcore Intl Mines (SHVLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Starcore Intl Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Starcore Intl Mines (SHVLF) operate in?

A

Starcore Intl Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.