iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ: SHV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF's (SHV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)?

A

The stock price for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ: SHV) is $110.29 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 7, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 1, 2020.

Q

When is iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) operate in?

A

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.