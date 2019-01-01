QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (ARCA: SHUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF's (SHUS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS)?

A

The stock price for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (ARCA: SHUS) is $39.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:26:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF.

Q

When is Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (ARCA:SHUS) reporting earnings?

A

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) operate in?

A

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.