Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.16/2.11%
52 Wk
7.7 - 7.9
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
32.38
Open
-
P/E
15.25
EPS
0.31
Shares
265.3M
Outstanding
Shufersal is a supermarket chain operator. The company is based in Israel and generates all revenue domestically. Shufersal has three operating segments: retail segment, real estate segment, and Be segment. The retail segment, which contributes the largest portion of revenue, operates neighborhood and regional food stores, a group of organic food stores, and engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of both frozen and fresh baked products. The real estate segment includes leasing of various commercial and other properties. The Be segment includes operation of drug stores that mainly sell cosmetics, convenience, and toiletry products. A vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by the retail segment.

Shufersal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shufersal (SHUFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shufersal (OTCPK: SHUFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shufersal's (SHUFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shufersal.

Q

What is the target price for Shufersal (SHUFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shufersal

Q

Current Stock Price for Shufersal (SHUFF)?

A

The stock price for Shufersal (OTCPK: SHUFF) is $7.7 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 15:31:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shufersal (SHUFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shufersal.

Q

When is Shufersal (OTCPK:SHUFF) reporting earnings?

A

Shufersal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shufersal (SHUFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shufersal.

Q

What sector and industry does Shufersal (SHUFF) operate in?

A

Shufersal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.