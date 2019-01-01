Shufersal is a supermarket chain operator. The company is based in Israel and generates all revenue domestically. Shufersal has three operating segments: retail segment, real estate segment, and Be segment. The retail segment, which contributes the largest portion of revenue, operates neighborhood and regional food stores, a group of organic food stores, and engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of both frozen and fresh baked products. The real estate segment includes leasing of various commercial and other properties. The Be segment includes operation of drug stores that mainly sell cosmetics, convenience, and toiletry products. A vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by the retail segment.