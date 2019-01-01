Sinopharm Group was founded in 2003 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September 2009. Its main business is drug distribution in mainland China, which contributes about 76% of total revenue. It is the largest drug distributor, with approximately 20% market share. Other notable segments are medical device distribution, which contributes about 20% of revenue, and retail pharmacies, which contributes about 5%. These are fast-growing industries, where government policy is designed to encourage consolidation and promote large players with scale and efficiency advantages.