Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
67.18 - 199
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.81
Shares
18.1M
Outstanding
Shop Apotheke Europe NV operates an online pharmacy store. Its product portfolio is focused on non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company's operating segment includes DACH and International. It generates maximum revenue from the DACH segment. Geographically, it has a presence in Germany, Belgium, Spain, France, and Italy.

Shop Apotheke Europe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shop Apotheke Europe (SHPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCPK: SHPPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shop Apotheke Europe's (SHPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shop Apotheke Europe.

Q

What is the target price for Shop Apotheke Europe (SHPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shop Apotheke Europe

Q

Current Stock Price for Shop Apotheke Europe (SHPPF)?

A

The stock price for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCPK: SHPPF) is $124.9 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:36:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shop Apotheke Europe (SHPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shop Apotheke Europe.

Q

When is Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCPK:SHPPF) reporting earnings?

A

Shop Apotheke Europe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shop Apotheke Europe (SHPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shop Apotheke Europe.

Q

What sector and industry does Shop Apotheke Europe (SHPPF) operate in?

A

Shop Apotheke Europe is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.