There is no Press for this Ticker
Southern Home Medical Inc operates as medical health management and medical equipment leasing business. It has developed an international health management platform called 'Sprite Cat' that integrates health care resources for global users, and its services include health management, health assessment, life assessment, and advice. Its leasing business provides a broad range of medical imaging, diagnosis, patient monitoring systems, and other medical equipment to hospitals, image centers, and health care providers.

Analyst Ratings

Southern Home Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern Home Medical (SHOM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern Home Medical (OTCPK: SHOM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Southern Home Medical's (SHOM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southern Home Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Southern Home Medical (SHOM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southern Home Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern Home Medical (SHOM)?

A

The stock price for Southern Home Medical (OTCPK: SHOM) is $0.00115 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:50:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern Home Medical (SHOM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southern Home Medical.

Q

When is Southern Home Medical (OTCPK:SHOM) reporting earnings?

A

Southern Home Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southern Home Medical (SHOM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern Home Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern Home Medical (SHOM) operate in?

A

Southern Home Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.