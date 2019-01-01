Shimadzu Corp manufactures scientific instruments. The firm operates in four segments: analytical and measuring instruments, medical systems, aircraft equipment, and industrial machinery. The analytical and measuring instruments segment produces chromatograph mass spectrometers, surface analyzers, and environmental measurement instruments for the pharmaceutical, chemical, and life science industries. The medical systems segment provides diagnostic imaging equipment for hospitals and medical offices. The aircraft equipment segment sells air-conditioning systems, flight control systems, and displays. The industrial machinery segment sells products to major manufacturing equipment makers, including hydraulic equipment. The majority of Shimadzu's revenue is generated in Japan.