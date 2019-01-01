QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.39/1.13%
52 Wk
34.25 - 41
Mkt Cap
10.1B
Payout Ratio
12.71
Open
-
P/E
25.05
EPS
45.45
Shares
294.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shimadzu Corp manufactures scientific instruments. The firm operates in four segments: analytical and measuring instruments, medical systems, aircraft equipment, and industrial machinery. The analytical and measuring instruments segment produces chromatograph mass spectrometers, surface analyzers, and environmental measurement instruments for the pharmaceutical, chemical, and life science industries. The medical systems segment provides diagnostic imaging equipment for hospitals and medical offices. The aircraft equipment segment sells air-conditioning systems, flight control systems, and displays. The industrial machinery segment sells products to major manufacturing equipment makers, including hydraulic equipment. The majority of Shimadzu's revenue is generated in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

Shimadzu Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shimadzu (SHMZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shimadzu (OTCPK: SHMZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shimadzu's (SHMZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shimadzu.

Q

What is the target price for Shimadzu (SHMZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shimadzu

Q

Current Stock Price for Shimadzu (SHMZF)?

A

The stock price for Shimadzu (OTCPK: SHMZF) is $34.25 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 18:10:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shimadzu (SHMZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shimadzu.

Q

When is Shimadzu (OTCPK:SHMZF) reporting earnings?

A

Shimadzu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shimadzu (SHMZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shimadzu.

Q

What sector and industry does Shimadzu (SHMZF) operate in?

A

Shimadzu is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.