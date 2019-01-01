QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.05 - 6
Mkt Cap
5.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Synergy Empire Ltd is engaged in the production and sale of food products, specifically desserts created and sold through various restaurants. The company sells the products under the brand name Sweet Hut. It has two restaurant outlets and one central kitchen in Malaysia. It cooperates with online food delivery companies to have their desserts displayed on their platforms in order to promote their desserts such as Foodpanda and Grabfood. The firm generates the majority of revenue from the Dine-in service.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Synergy Empire Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synergy Empire (SHMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synergy Empire (OTCQB: SHMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synergy Empire's (SHMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Synergy Empire.

Q

What is the target price for Synergy Empire (SHMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Synergy Empire

Q

Current Stock Price for Synergy Empire (SHMY)?

A

The stock price for Synergy Empire (OTCQB: SHMY) is $5.7 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synergy Empire (SHMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synergy Empire.

Q

When is Synergy Empire (OTCQB:SHMY) reporting earnings?

A

Synergy Empire does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Synergy Empire (SHMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synergy Empire.

Q

What sector and industry does Synergy Empire (SHMY) operate in?

A

Synergy Empire is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.