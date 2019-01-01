Synergy Empire Ltd is engaged in the production and sale of food products, specifically desserts created and sold through various restaurants. The company sells the products under the brand name Sweet Hut. It has two restaurant outlets and one central kitchen in Malaysia. It cooperates with online food delivery companies to have their desserts displayed on their platforms in order to promote their desserts such as Foodpanda and Grabfood. The firm generates the majority of revenue from the Dine-in service.