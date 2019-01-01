ShinMaywa Industries Ltd manufactures a wide range of products, including parking systems, aircrafts, trucks, and other industrial systems. The company has four operating segments: aircraft, special-purpose truck, industrial machinery and environmental systems, and parking systems. The special-purpose truck segment generates roughly half of total sales and focuses on distributing dump trucks, lifters, compactors, and forestry machinery. The aircraft segment sells amphibian aircraft (capable of open-sea landing and takeoff) and aircraft parts to other manufacturers. Sales to customers located in Japan constitute about three fourths of total revenue.