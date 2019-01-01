QQQ
ShinMaywa Industries Ltd manufactures a wide range of products, including parking systems, aircrafts, trucks, and other industrial systems. The company has four operating segments: aircraft, special-purpose truck, industrial machinery and environmental systems, and parking systems. The special-purpose truck segment generates roughly half of total sales and focuses on distributing dump trucks, lifters, compactors, and forestry machinery. The aircraft segment sells amphibian aircraft (capable of open-sea landing and takeoff) and aircraft parts to other manufacturers. Sales to customers located in Japan constitute about three fourths of total revenue.

ShinMaywa Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ShinMaywa Industries (SHMWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ShinMaywa Industries (OTCPK: SHMWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ShinMaywa Industries's (SHMWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ShinMaywa Industries.

Q

What is the target price for ShinMaywa Industries (SHMWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ShinMaywa Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for ShinMaywa Industries (SHMWF)?

A

The stock price for ShinMaywa Industries (OTCPK: SHMWF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ShinMaywa Industries (SHMWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ShinMaywa Industries.

Q

When is ShinMaywa Industries (OTCPK:SHMWF) reporting earnings?

A

ShinMaywa Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ShinMaywa Industries (SHMWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ShinMaywa Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does ShinMaywa Industries (SHMWF) operate in?

A

ShinMaywa Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.