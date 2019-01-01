|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Shimao Services Holdings (OTCPK: SHMSF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Shimao Services Holdings.
There is no analysis for Shimao Services Holdings
The stock price for Shimao Services Holdings (OTCPK: SHMSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Shimao Services Holdings.
Shimao Services Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Shimao Services Holdings.
Shimao Services Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.