Switzerland-based Schindler is the second-largest global supplier of elevators and escalators. Schindler generates revenue in three ways: selling new elevators and escalators, overhauling or modernizing old equipment, and servicing existing equipment. Most of the company's profit comes from the latter activity, where contracts are rolled over annually with built-in price increases. Ninety percent of its business is in elevators, which are more numerous globally than escalators.