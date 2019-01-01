QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.6 - 1.1
Mkt Cap
113.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
137.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Shelf Drilling Ltd operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor. The company is engaged in the drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental offshore oil and natural gas wells. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Saudi Arabia and also has a presence in Thailand; Nigeria; United Arab Emirates; India and Other Countries.

Shelf Drilling Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shelf Drilling (OTCPK: SHLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shelf Drilling's (SHLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shelf Drilling.

Q

What is the target price for Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shelf Drilling

Q

Current Stock Price for Shelf Drilling (SHLLF)?

A

The stock price for Shelf Drilling (OTCPK: SHLLF) is $0.8265 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:18:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shelf Drilling.

Q

When is Shelf Drilling (OTCPK:SHLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Shelf Drilling does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shelf Drilling.

Q

What sector and industry does Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) operate in?

A

Shelf Drilling is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.