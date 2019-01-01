QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.4K
Div / Yield
6.69/8.54%
52 Wk
68.94 - 105.25
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
31.78
Open
-
P/E
3.65
Shares
55.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd is an investment holding company. The company manages its business in four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, which includes manufacture and sale of heavy-duty trucks, medium-heavy duty trucks, and related components; Light Duty Trucks & Others, which manufacture and sell of light-duty trucks, buses, etc. and related components; Engines segment manufactures engines & related parts; and Finance Segment. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Heavy-duty trucks segment. Its geographical segments are Mainland China and Overseas.

Analyst Ratings

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (SHKLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCPK: SHKLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sinotruk (Hong Kong)'s (SHKLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sinotruk (Hong Kong).

Q

What is the target price for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (SHKLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Q

Current Stock Price for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (SHKLY)?

A

The stock price for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCPK: SHKLY) is $78.25 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:46:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (SHKLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 10, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 31, 2012.

Q

When is Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCPK:SHKLY) reporting earnings?

A

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (SHKLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sinotruk (Hong Kong).

Q

What sector and industry does Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (SHKLY) operate in?

A

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.