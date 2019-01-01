Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd is an investment holding company. The company manages its business in four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, which includes manufacture and sale of heavy-duty trucks, medium-heavy duty trucks, and related components; Light Duty Trucks & Others, which manufacture and sell of light-duty trucks, buses, etc. and related components; Engines segment manufactures engines & related parts; and Finance Segment. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Heavy-duty trucks segment. Its geographical segments are Mainland China and Overseas.