Shanghai Junshi, or Junshi, is a China-based biotechnology company that was founded in 2012 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and STAR board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2018 and 2020, respectively. It received approval for its first core asset at the end of 2018, a PD-1 inhibitor called Tuoyi or toripalimab. It also successfully created etesevimab, one of the earliest neutralizing antibodies for COVID-19 treatment, which it out-licensed to Eli Lilly and obtained U.S. FDA approval in February 2021. Other near-term drugs in its pipeline include a Humira biosimilar and ongericimab, a PCSK9 inhibitor.