Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd is an investment and finance firm. The group focuses on providing tailor-made financing solutions to corporations, small businesses and individuals. It offers wealth management and brokerage, capital markets, consumer finance, structured finance and principal investments services. The geographical area of operation is Hong Kong, Mainland China, and other. Most of its revenue is derived from the Hong Kong region. Its segments comprise Consumer Finance; Mortgage Loans; Specialty Finance; Investment Management; Strategic Investments; and Group Management and Support. The company generates maximum revenue from Consumer Finance segment.