Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
35.31 - 35.31
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
119.53
Shares
135.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shinko Electric Industries Co Ltd is an integrated manufacturer of semiconductor packages. It houses eight core technologies that include hermetic seal technology, ceramic technology, multilayer build-up technology, integrated circuit assembly technology, and many others. Integrated circuit packages are the leading revenue generator, but hermetic seal tech is the traditional offering from Shinko. It connects glass and ceramics to various metals and is used in areas such as semiconductor lasers, and sensors for in-car use. The company also produces simulation technology that encompasses signal and power integrity of high-speed transmission lines and other solutions needed for high-performance semiconductor packages. Offices are located globally to serve a host of different industries.

Shinko Electric Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shinko Electric Indus (SHEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shinko Electric Indus (OTCPK: SHEGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shinko Electric Indus's (SHEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shinko Electric Indus.

Q

What is the target price for Shinko Electric Indus (SHEGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shinko Electric Indus

Q

Current Stock Price for Shinko Electric Indus (SHEGF)?

A

The stock price for Shinko Electric Indus (OTCPK: SHEGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shinko Electric Indus (SHEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shinko Electric Indus.

Q

When is Shinko Electric Indus (OTCPK:SHEGF) reporting earnings?

A

Shinko Electric Indus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shinko Electric Indus (SHEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shinko Electric Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Shinko Electric Indus (SHEGF) operate in?

A

Shinko Electric Indus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.