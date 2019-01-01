Shinko Electric Industries Co Ltd is an integrated manufacturer of semiconductor packages. It houses eight core technologies that include hermetic seal technology, ceramic technology, multilayer build-up technology, integrated circuit assembly technology, and many others. Integrated circuit packages are the leading revenue generator, but hermetic seal tech is the traditional offering from Shinko. It connects glass and ceramics to various metals and is used in areas such as semiconductor lasers, and sensors for in-car use. The company also produces simulation technology that encompasses signal and power integrity of high-speed transmission lines and other solutions needed for high-performance semiconductor packages. Offices are located globally to serve a host of different industries.