Range
146.74 - 152.1
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/1.5K
Div / Yield
3.61/2.37%
52 Wk
146.74 - 196.96
Mkt Cap
63.2B
Payout Ratio
27.82
Open
150.75
P/E
16.79
EPS
318.33
Shares
415.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in chemical business. The company operates in six business segments namely Poly Vinyl Chloride, Specialty Chemicals, Silicon, Semiconductor Silicon, Electronic and Functional Materials and Diversified business. It derives majority of revenue through Poly Vinyl Chloride segment which manufactures and sells vinyl chloride, caustic soda products, chloromethane and methanol. The group is also involved in manufacturing and selling of various other chemical products such as Polyvinyl alcohol, Synthetic pheromones, Rare-earth magnets for electronics industry and general applications, Photoresists, Photomask blanks and others. Geographically, it operates from the market of Japan and its business is amplifying across the globe.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCPK: SHECF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shin-Etsu Chemical's (SHECF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shin-Etsu Chemical.

Q

What is the target price for Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shin-Etsu Chemical

Q

Current Stock Price for Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECF)?

A

The stock price for Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCPK: SHECF) is $152.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shin-Etsu Chemical.

Q

When is Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCPK:SHECF) reporting earnings?

A

Shin-Etsu Chemical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shin-Etsu Chemical.

Q

What sector and industry does Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECF) operate in?

A

Shin-Etsu Chemical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.