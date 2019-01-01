Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in chemical business. The company operates in six business segments namely Poly Vinyl Chloride, Specialty Chemicals, Silicon, Semiconductor Silicon, Electronic and Functional Materials and Diversified business. It derives majority of revenue through Poly Vinyl Chloride segment which manufactures and sells vinyl chloride, caustic soda products, chloromethane and methanol. The group is also involved in manufacturing and selling of various other chemical products such as Polyvinyl alcohol, Synthetic pheromones, Rare-earth magnets for electronics industry and general applications, Photoresists, Photomask blanks and others. Geographically, it operates from the market of Japan and its business is amplifying across the globe.