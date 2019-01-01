QQQ
Search Minerals Inc is a company which is involved in the business of mineral exploration. Its primary activities include acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral resource properties. The company holds an interest in the Port Hope Simpson (PHS) Critical Rare Earth Element District in SE Labrador; the Henley Harbour Area in Southern Labrador; and the Red Wine Complex located in Central Labrador.

Search Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Search Minerals (SHCMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Search Minerals (OTCQB: SHCMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Search Minerals's (SHCMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Search Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Search Minerals (SHCMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Search Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Search Minerals (SHCMF)?

A

The stock price for Search Minerals (OTCQB: SHCMF) is $0.1213 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:29:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Search Minerals (SHCMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Search Minerals.

Q

When is Search Minerals (OTCQB:SHCMF) reporting earnings?

A

Search Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Search Minerals (SHCMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Search Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Search Minerals (SHCMF) operate in?

A

Search Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.