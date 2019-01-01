QQQ
Shimamura Co Ltd is a Japanese apparel retailer. Its core business is Fashion Center Temura, which has over 1,000 stores and sells items for families, primarily to housewives in their twenties to fifties. Fashion Center Temura focuses on low price private brands. Stores are in residential areas in the suburbs and in large cities, including Tokyo and Osaka. Shimamura has more than 500 stores under other brand names that include Casual and Shoes Avel, Baby/Chilren's Goods Birthday, Chambre, and Divero. The company's stores are primarily in Japan, but it has some brands in Taiwan and Shanghai.

Shimamura Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shimamura (SHAOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shimamura (OTCPK: SHAOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shimamura's (SHAOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shimamura.

Q

What is the target price for Shimamura (SHAOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shimamura

Q

Current Stock Price for Shimamura (SHAOF)?

A

The stock price for Shimamura (OTCPK: SHAOF) is $83.49 last updated Thu Nov 18 2021 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shimamura (SHAOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shimamura.

Q

When is Shimamura (OTCPK:SHAOF) reporting earnings?

A

Shimamura does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shimamura (SHAOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shimamura.

Q

What sector and industry does Shimamura (SHAOF) operate in?

A

Shimamura is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.