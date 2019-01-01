Shimamura Co Ltd is a Japanese apparel retailer. Its core business is Fashion Center Temura, which has over 1,000 stores and sells items for families, primarily to housewives in their twenties to fifties. Fashion Center Temura focuses on low price private brands. Stores are in residential areas in the suburbs and in large cities, including Tokyo and Osaka. Shimamura has more than 500 stores under other brand names that include Casual and Shoes Avel, Baby/Chilren's Goods Birthday, Chambre, and Divero. The company's stores are primarily in Japan, but it has some brands in Taiwan and Shanghai.