QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Singulus Technologies AG is an engineering company and develops and builds machines for production processes. Its product portfolio comprises vacuum thin-film and plasma coating, wet-chemical cleaning and thermal processing technology. The Company operates through three segments: Life Science, Solar, and Semiconductor. In the life Science segment, the company combines its new product for medical technology, decorative coatings as well as machines and services solutions. The Solar segment is engaged in the manufacturing of crystalline solar cells with the focus on high-efficiency cells and thin-film solar cells based on copper indium gallium diselenide(GICS), and cadmium telluride. The Semiconductor segment provides special machinery and offers the TIMARIS and ROTARIS system platforms.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Singulus Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Singulus Technologies (SGTSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Singulus Technologies (OTCPK: SGTSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Singulus Technologies's (SGTSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Singulus Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Singulus Technologies (SGTSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Singulus Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Singulus Technologies (SGTSY)?

A

The stock price for Singulus Technologies (OTCPK: SGTSY) is $2.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:53:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Singulus Technologies (SGTSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 5, 2011 to stockholders of record on June 22, 2011.

Q

When is Singulus Technologies (OTCPK:SGTSY) reporting earnings?

A

Singulus Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Singulus Technologies (SGTSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Singulus Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Singulus Technologies (SGTSY) operate in?

A

Singulus Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.