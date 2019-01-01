Singulus Technologies AG is an engineering company and develops and builds machines for production processes. Its product portfolio comprises vacuum thin-film and plasma coating, wet-chemical cleaning and thermal processing technology. The Company operates through three segments: Life Science, Solar, and Semiconductor. In the life Science segment, the company combines its new product for medical technology, decorative coatings as well as machines and services solutions. The Solar segment is engaged in the manufacturing of crystalline solar cells with the focus on high-efficiency cells and thin-film solar cells based on copper indium gallium diselenide(GICS), and cadmium telluride. The Semiconductor segment provides special machinery and offers the TIMARIS and ROTARIS system platforms.