Spar Group Ltd is a wholesaler and distributor of goods and services to the group's retail outlets such as SPAR stores, Build it builders' merchandise outlets, TOPS at SPAR liquor stores, and others across Southern Africa. The company also has operations that comprise independently owned SPAR, MACE, XL and Londis stores in Ireland and southwest England. The company provides independent retailers the option to own or lease its stores and operate under the SPAR brand. The Southern Africa segment represents the majority of group revenue, with Ireland contributing an increasing proportion. The company delivers goods to the stores by a fleet of trucks and trailers owned by the SPAR Group. The group has two primary private brands namely SPAR and SaveMor.