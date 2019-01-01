QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.54/3.29%
52 Wk
16.33 - 16.33
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
80.07
Open
-
P/E
21.02
Shares
192.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Spar Group Ltd is a wholesaler and distributor of goods and services to the group's retail outlets such as SPAR stores, Build it builders' merchandise outlets, TOPS at SPAR liquor stores, and others across Southern Africa. The company also has operations that comprise independently owned SPAR, MACE, XL and Londis stores in Ireland and southwest England. The company provides independent retailers the option to own or lease its stores and operate under the SPAR brand. The Southern Africa segment represents the majority of group revenue, with Ireland contributing an increasing proportion. The company delivers goods to the stores by a fleet of trucks and trailers owned by the SPAR Group. The group has two primary private brands namely SPAR and SaveMor.

Spar Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spar Gr (SGPPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spar Gr (OTCPK: SGPPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spar Gr's (SGPPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spar Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Spar Gr (SGPPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spar Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Spar Gr (SGPPY)?

A

The stock price for Spar Gr (OTCPK: SGPPY) is $16.33 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 20:51:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spar Gr (SGPPY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spar Gr.

Q

When is Spar Gr (OTCPK:SGPPY) reporting earnings?

A

Spar Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spar Gr (SGPPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spar Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Spar Gr (SGPPY) operate in?

A

Spar Gr is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.