Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 11
Mkt Cap
114.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
45.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
StemGen Inc is engaged in an eSports platform that allows professional race car drivers and eSport athletes to compete for a real experience in a race car.

StemGen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy StemGen (SGNI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of StemGen (OTCPK: SGNI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are StemGen's (SGNI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for StemGen.

Q

What is the target price for StemGen (SGNI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for StemGen

Q

Current Stock Price for StemGen (SGNI)?

A

The stock price for StemGen (OTCPK: SGNI) is $2.5 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 18:29:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does StemGen (SGNI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for StemGen.

Q

When is StemGen (OTCPK:SGNI) reporting earnings?

A

StemGen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is StemGen (SGNI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for StemGen.

Q

What sector and industry does StemGen (SGNI) operate in?

A

StemGen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.