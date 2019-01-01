QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.28 - 1.65
Mkt Cap
14M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.64
Shares
10.7M
Outstanding
Strategic Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which invests and manages a portfolio of income-producing retail properties, located in the United States, real estate-owning entities, and real estate-related assets.

Strategic Realty Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strategic Realty Trust (SGIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strategic Realty Trust (OTCPK: SGIC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Strategic Realty Trust's (SGIC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Strategic Realty Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Strategic Realty Trust (SGIC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strategic Realty Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Strategic Realty Trust (SGIC)?

A

The stock price for Strategic Realty Trust (OTCPK: SGIC) is $1.3 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 13:37:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strategic Realty Trust (SGIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strategic Realty Trust.

Q

When is Strategic Realty Trust (OTCPK:SGIC) reporting earnings?

A

Strategic Realty Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Strategic Realty Trust (SGIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strategic Realty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Strategic Realty Trust (SGIC) operate in?

A

Strategic Realty Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.