QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
SGD Holdings Ltd has entered into the Medical/Recreational Cannabis Industry in the State of Colorado as a Lessor and Consultant. It intends to expand its business within this industry and evolve whereby providing for the highest return to its shareholders.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SGD Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SGD Hldgs (SGDH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SGD Hldgs (OTCPK: SGDH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SGD Hldgs's (SGDH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SGD Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for SGD Hldgs (SGDH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SGD Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for SGD Hldgs (SGDH)?

A

The stock price for SGD Hldgs (OTCPK: SGDH) is $0.0068 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:56:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SGD Hldgs (SGDH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SGD Hldgs.

Q

When is SGD Hldgs (OTCPK:SGDH) reporting earnings?

A

SGD Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SGD Hldgs (SGDH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SGD Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does SGD Hldgs (SGDH) operate in?

A

SGD Hldgs is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.