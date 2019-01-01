|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SGD Hldgs (OTCPK: SGDH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SGD Hldgs.
There is no analysis for SGD Hldgs
The stock price for SGD Hldgs (OTCPK: SGDH) is $0.0068 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:56:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SGD Hldgs.
SGD Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SGD Hldgs.
SGD Hldgs is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.