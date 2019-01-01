QQQ
May 26, 2021
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Sangui Biotech International Inc develops pharmaceutical, medical and cosmetic products, through its subsidiary. The company develops oxygen carriers for providing oxygen transport in humans due to acute or chronic lack of oxygen and in the case of chronic wounds. It has also developed external applications of oxygen transporters in the form of sprays for healing chronic wounds and of gels and emulsions for the regeneration of the skin. The products offered are artificial oxygen carriers; Chitoskin wound pads; and hemoglobin-based wound spray technology sold under the brand name Granulox. It derives revenue from licensing fees on sales of its wound spray product.

Sangui Biotech Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sangui Biotech Intl (SGBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sangui Biotech Intl (OTCQB: SGBI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sangui Biotech Intl's (SGBI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sangui Biotech Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Sangui Biotech Intl (SGBI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sangui Biotech Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Sangui Biotech Intl (SGBI)?

A

The stock price for Sangui Biotech Intl (OTCQB: SGBI) is $0.0168 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sangui Biotech Intl (SGBI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sangui Biotech Intl.

Q

When is Sangui Biotech Intl (OTCQB:SGBI) reporting earnings?

A

Sangui Biotech Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sangui Biotech Intl (SGBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sangui Biotech Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Sangui Biotech Intl (SGBI) operate in?

A

Sangui Biotech Intl is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.