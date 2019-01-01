Sangui Biotech International Inc develops pharmaceutical, medical and cosmetic products, through its subsidiary. The company develops oxygen carriers for providing oxygen transport in humans due to acute or chronic lack of oxygen and in the case of chronic wounds. It has also developed external applications of oxygen transporters in the form of sprays for healing chronic wounds and of gels and emulsions for the regeneration of the skin. The products offered are artificial oxygen carriers; Chitoskin wound pads; and hemoglobin-based wound spray technology sold under the brand name Granulox. It derives revenue from licensing fees on sales of its wound spray product.