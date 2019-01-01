SES (OTC:SGBAF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for SES
SES Questions & Answers
The latest price target for SES (OTCPK: SGBAF) was reported by Berenberg on September 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SGBAF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for SES (OTCPK: SGBAF) was provided by Berenberg, and SES upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of SES, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for SES was filed on September 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest SES (SGBAF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price SES (SGBAF) is trading at is $9.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.