Range
7.6 - 7.65
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.48/6.30%
52 Wk
7.34 - 9.15
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.6
P/E
-
EPS
0.14
Shares
556.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 8:46AM
SES SA is a communications satellite owner and operator and functions in the television broadcasting space. The company has four primary business segments: Video, mobility, fixed data, and government. The largest segment, video, delivers television and radio satellite signals to homes through various media providers such as Comcast, Viacom, M7, and QVC. The company's mobility segment offers high-bandwidth Internet connection to maritime users, and SES SA's government segment offers secure communication links to international institutions and governments. Fixed Data works to bring satellite networks and connectivity to remote areas. Over half of the company's revenue is generated in the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

SES Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SES (SGBAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SES (OTCPK: SGBAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SES's (SGBAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SES.

Q

What is the target price for SES (SGBAF) stock?

A

The latest price target for SES (OTCPK: SGBAF) was reported by Berenberg on September 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SGBAF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SES (SGBAF)?

A

The stock price for SES (OTCPK: SGBAF) is $7.642 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:47:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SES (SGBAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SES.

Q

When is SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) reporting earnings?

A

SES does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SES (SGBAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SES.

Q

What sector and industry does SES (SGBAF) operate in?

A

SES is in the sector and industry.