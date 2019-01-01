SES SA is a communications satellite owner and operator and functions in the television broadcasting space. The company has four primary business segments: Video, mobility, fixed data, and government. The largest segment, video, delivers television and radio satellite signals to homes through various media providers such as Comcast, Viacom, M7, and QVC. The company's mobility segment offers high-bandwidth Internet connection to maritime users, and SES SA's government segment offers secure communication links to international institutions and governments. Fixed Data works to bring satellite networks and connectivity to remote areas. Over half of the company's revenue is generated in the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom.