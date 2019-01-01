QQQ
SoFi Select 500 ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (ARCA: SFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SoFi Select 500 ETF's (SFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SoFi Select 500 ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) stock?

A

The latest price target for SoFi Select 500 ETF (ARCA: SFY) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 2, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SFY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY)?

A

The stock price for SoFi Select 500 ETF (ARCA: SFY) is $15.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SoFi Select 500 ETF.

Q

When is SoFi Select 500 ETF (ARCA:SFY) reporting earnings?

A

SoFi Select 500 ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SoFi Select 500 ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) operate in?

A

SoFi Select 500 ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.